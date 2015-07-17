Paul Rudd Is Handing Out Cookies to Early Voters Standing in Line in the Rain

✖

Election Day is on Tuesday, which means many people around the country have been lining up to vote early. The 2020 election has also seen a lot of messages and involvement from celebrities, including many big names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One such person is Paul Rudd, who recently took part in the "Voters Assemble" fundraiser in support of Joe Biden. The actor is also out there supporting voters today. Some folks took to Twitter to share images of the Ant-Man star handing out cookies to voters in Brooklyn as they waited in line in the rain to cast their votes.

"I’m voting in Brooklyn and Paul Rudd is handing out cookies," @Bowl_of_Worcel tweeted. "Hey, look at us, who would’ve thought.. we’d be enjoying cookies with Paul Rudd after voting in BK😎 #MakeHistoryHere," @barclayscenter shared. You can check out a video and images in the posts below:

I’m voting in Brooklyn and Paul Rudd is handing out cookies pic.twitter.com/XH4ikButCL — Brian Rosenworcel (@Bowl_of_Worcel) October 29, 2020

Hey, look at us, who would’ve thought.. we’d be enjoying cookies with Paul Rudd after voting in BK😎 #MakeHistoryHere pic.twitter.com/WyJfbKvwFT — Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) October 29, 2020

Rudd may be focused on the election now, but a third installment to the Ant-Man franchise is in the actor's future. In fact, director Peyton Reed recently revealed he finally finished the upcoming movie's story. "We have [cracked the story]," Reed shared in August. "Nothing is official yet, but we’re quietly working. We’re working through the pandemic." During the interview, Reed also spoke about the dynamic between Ant-Man and Wasp.

"They’re a partnership, and she’s a very, very important part of that,” Reed explained of Evangeline Lilly's character. “And that was a very gratifying thing, I guess technically we were the first Marvel movie with a female hero in the title of the movie. Finding that balance in that movie, that’s very important to me because that’s very much a men’s playing field, historically. But that’s really, really changing now in a great way," he revealed.

2020 now officially marks the first year since 2009 that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have not released a new movie. Marvel's current updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on May 7, 2021. It is followed by Eternals on November 5, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on July 9, 2021, Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ recently pushed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to 2021 but promised WandaVision would be arriving on the streaming service in 2020.