Watch Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Sing Ariana Grande’s God Is A Woman

Brie Larson soared in Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel earlier this year, but when she’s not taking on Kree Warships or purple warlords Larson enjoys sitting back with a guitar and singing. It turns out Larson is also a fan of Ariana Grande, and she recently decided to do her own acoustic cover of Grande’s hit from her Sweetener album God Is A Woman. Larson posted a video to Instagram of her doing the cover to Grande’s hit song, specifically the song’s chorus.

Larson got lots of love for her cover of the song from fans, including from Grande herself, who was a huge fan of Larson’s version. Reese Witherspoon, Ruby Rose, and Nancy Wilson also celebrated it, and Wilson actually gave Larson the guitar she’s playing in the video.

You can check out the performance for yourself below.

“*~*ariana forever*~* (big big thank you to the legend @nancywilson for sending me her custom @gibsonguitar – I will never get over it 💖💖💖💖)”

While you won’t be able to see Larson doing more covers of Ariana Grande songs on the Captain Marvel home video release, there is plenty to keep you busy, and you can check out everything that comes with the video release below.

Featurettes

Becoming a Hero – Follow Brie Larson‘s journey as she joins the MCU, and see what it takes to be a Marvel Super Hero in every sense

Big Hero Moment – Explore how impactful Captain Marvel’s entrance into the MCU is, and how she inspires audiences around the world.

The Origin of Nick Fury – Witness some of the MCU’s most significant events through Nick Fury’s eyes, and see how his influence helped shape the MCU.

The Dream Team – Discover why Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck are the perfect pair to direct Marvel Studios’ most powerful hero.

The Skrulls and the Kree – Take a deeper look into their ongoing conflict, and the importance of shifting perspectives in the film.

Hiss-sterical Cat-titude – The cast and crew dish on working with Goose and the raw talent it takes to portray such a complex character.

Deleted Scenes

“Who Do You Admire Above All Others?” – Yon-Rogg must answer to the Supreme Intelligence, who questions his leadership ability.

Starforce Recruits – Yon-Rogg lectures a roomful of students on the Kree’s mission to defend all nations from the scourge of the Skrulls.

Heading to Torfa – Vers (Danvers) and her fellow Starforce members banter as they prepare for their rescue mission to Torfa.

“What, No Smile?” – In this alternate version of a scene from the movie, Vers is consulting a map when she receives a dubious offer of assistance.

Black Box – Keller attempts to track Vers and Fury after their escape in a quadjet from the Joint USAFA Facility.

Rookie Mistake – Novice S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Phil Coulson helps Director Keller out of an embarrassing situation.

Gag Reel – The fate of the universe hangs in the balance as the cast battles props, flubs and Flerkens in these outtakes from the set.

Captain Marvel is available on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital platforms now.