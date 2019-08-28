Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Shares Cover of Miley Cyrus Song

Brie Larson has been lighting up the silver screen this year through her portrayal of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, but a new video showcases what the actress does in her downtime. On Tuesday, Larson took to Instagram to share a video of herself performing a cover of Miley Cyrus‘ “Slide”.

🎥 Brie Larson via Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/DbwKjyjKY0 — Brie Larson Archives (@brielarsoncom) August 27, 2019

This is just the latest unofficial cover that Larson has shared on Instagram, after previously singing Ariana Grande’s “My Everything” and “God Is a Woman”.

While it’s unclear exactly when Larson will return to the MCU, it’s hard to deny that her portrayal of Carol has made a significant positive impact.

“[She is] probably the most dynamic character that I’ve ever played.” Larson told reporters during a visit to the film’s set. “We’ll see what the movie is, but as of now it’s been the most range I’ve ever played in a character. I’ve had to go through every emotion possible with her…That’s what I want: I want to see complicated female characters. I want to see myself, which is not a simple person. I surprise myself constantly by what’s happening and what’s coming up, so hopefully that’s what comes out on screen.”

“When we found out that Brie Larson might be interested in joining our world, we had a number of meetings.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in one of Captain Marvel‘s tie-in specials. “She was a huge fan of the character in the comics. One of the highlights of my career at Marvel was introducing her at Comic-Con and having her come out on stage and stand there with literally almost everybody else from our movies. There she was at the forefront, and it was a great foreshadowing – not just for how audiences are going to embrace Brie as this character, but also for how Captain Marvel is about to take the lead and be at the forefront of the entire Cinematic Universe.”

