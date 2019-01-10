‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson Thanks Marvel Fans For Their Support In Early Ticket Sales

Captain Marvel is getting off to quite the start in advance ticket sales, and Brie Larson couldn’t be more thankful to the fans for making it happen.

In Captain Marvel‘s first 24 hours of ticket availability, the movie soared past Ant-Man and The Wasp and Captain America: Civil War to take the #3 spot on the all-time Marvel list. Larson shared the news and said “Thanks Corps!”, referring to the Carol Corps name that fans of the character go by.

They have a reason to be excited, especially when you consider that the only two films to outpace Captain Marvel are Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther. Avengers: Infinity War opened to a massive $257.7 million and Black Panther opened to $202 million, despite some cautioning that they wouldn’t open as big as their advanced ticket sales numbers might indicate. That turned out to not be the case, and both are now in the billion club worldwide, with Infinity War bringing in over $2 billion.

“We’re seeing fantastic advance ticket sales for ‘Captain Marvel’ because it’s a historic film for Marvel Studios, one that fans have been waiting to see for a decade,” said Fandango’s Erik Davis. “As the studio’s first female-driven superhero film, ‘Captain Marvel’ is a benchmark moment for the genre, for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and for star Brie Larson, who will play the most powerful Marvel superhero to date.”

As for what Captain Marvel will ultimately bring in, estimates are being made yet (it’s way too early), but fans are already doing their best to make sure others can see it. Frederick Joseph was the creator of the Black Panther Challenge and recently teamed with Girls Inc. of Greater Los Angeles to do a similar campaign for Captain Marvel, dubbing it the #CaptainMarvelChallenge. You can find out more about that here.

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8th, 2019.