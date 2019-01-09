Carol Danvers Will Believe She Is a Kree in ‘Captain Marvel’

The Kree will play a big part in Captain Marvel, so much so that at the beginning of the film she believes she is one of them.

In recent comics, it has been revealed that Carol is actually part of a Kree lineage thanks to her mother, who is full Kree and was sent to Earth on a scouting mission. In the movie, it appears things will be different, as Captain Marvel executive producer Jonathan Schwartz explained during last year’s set visit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I mean, a lot of the movie is about Carol not remembering her human past,” Schwartz said. “When we meet her at the beginning of the movie, she believes that she is a Kree, and kind of has been inducted into their army. She’s proud as a person, she loves being a Kree. And then over the course of her adventure, realized there’s more to her story than that. So the movie kind of becomes her unraveling the root of her own origin, the root of her own mystery.”

As we see in the trailers, her mind seems to have been tampered with a bit, pushing back her memories from Earth. As Schwartz explains, this is pulled from the comics, specifically “from the early Miss Marvel comics. When we meet her, she believes she is a Kree on Hala.”

It also seems like she’ll get her powers from being caught between the Skrulls and the Kree. We’ve seen glimpses of her in a plane crash and holding her hand up to show blue blood. It appears whatever contact she had with the Kree changed her DNA on a fundamental level, giving her the abilities we see later in the trailer.

It also seems like there’s going to be a reckoning when she finds out she’s been lied to, and we can’t wait to see how that plays out.

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019.