Iconic ‘Captain Marvel’ Cover Reimagined With Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers

It has been over four months since the last installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp, was released in theatres. While it technically hasn’t bee THAT long, the MCU fandom is itching for any new content they can get in regards to the upcoming movies.

Much to Twitter’s delight, Joe Quinones, the comic artist and illustrator who’s recent works include Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man, provided some art work that’s getting the Internet even more jazzed for the next MCU film, Captain Marvel. Quinones re-imagined once of his own pieces of work to now include Brie Larson.

“Higher, further, faster, more.” Little cool down sketch I did last night that I’d been meaning to do for a while. It’s a little riff on my cover to issue 10 of Captain Marvel from 2012. I’m so excited for the new movie!#captainmarvel #caroldanvers pic.twitter.com/7dihzDWzpL — Joe Quinones (@Joe_Quinones) November 15, 2018

The artist posted his “little riff” on issue 10 of Captain Marvel, which he created in 2012. The striking imagine of Carol Danvers looking out into the night sky has been altered from the comic book version of Danvers to the Brie Larson version, who will be playing the character in the film.

The original issue was released on February 20th, 2013. In said issue, Captain Marvel, “lover of flight”, can’t fly anymore, hence the longing stare up at the sky.

Quinones can be credited to multiple iconic covers, which can be seen here.

After posting his art alteration, the image found its way to Brie Larson, who couldn’t help but gush. “Makes me emotional,” she tweeted, with a “thank you” to the artist.

The Captain Marvel film is not only the first MCU movie to star a women in the titular role, but it’s also the first to be directed by a woman. The film is being helmed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who have been co-writing and/or co-directing together since the early 2000s. Their first big hit was 2006’s Half Nelson, which starred Ryan Gosling.

Captain Marvel will take place in 1995 and follow Danvers as she struggles with remembering who she is whilst being caught in the middle a galactic war.

In addition to Brie Larson (who won an Oscar in 2016 for her role in Room), the film will also feature Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians), Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), McKenna Grace (The Haunting of Hill House), and returning MCU stars Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Clark Gregg (Agent Phil Coulson), and Lee Pace (Ronan).

You can see Captain Marvel on the big screen next International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8, 2019.