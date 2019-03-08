‘Captain Marvel’ Ending Explained

Captain Marvel has finally hit theaters, and we’re here to break down the film’s big ending.

Spoilers incoming for Captain Marvel, so if you haven’t seen the film yet you’ve been warned.

So towards the end of the movie Captain Marvel is able to push back the Kree’s warships, which are led by Ronan. She’s able to take out their missiles and then takes the fight to their warships and stands defiantly as they retreat. She then has a one on one confrontation with Yon-Rogg and ends up sending him back to the Kree Homeworld Hala with a message.

Carol, Maria, Monica, Fury, Talos, and his family all convene at Maria’s house, where they discuss the next steps for the Skrulls, who are going to start looking for a new home. Carol offers to finish Mar-Vell’s mission and help them find one, and so she will leave Earth once more to explore the galaxy with them until they find an inhabitable planet.

Before she leaves Monica gives Carol her bomber jacket from before she was taken by the Kree, and after she puts it on she says she’ll be back this time, telling Monica she’ll need to learn to fly someday and then heads off into space, reconvening with the Skrulls in Mar-Vell’s ship, and they set out to explore the galaxy.

We then see Fury talking to Coulson, where he’s drafting the first outline for what will become the Avengers. He tells Coulson they need to start looking for more people like Carol, as they weren’t even looking before and she fell into their lap. Coulson asks more of who, and Fury says heroes. Fury is also in possession of Carol’s cat Goose, who also happens to have swallowed the Tesseract. Yep, that Tesseract.

