Captain Marvel Fan Art Imagines Teyonah Parris as Spectrum

After being introduced in Captain Marvel as a child, an adult Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will be featured in WandaVision as an apparent agent of SWORD. Though there’s been no indication of the character becoming her super-powered alter ego at any point in the Disney+ show, the long-time character will most certainly gain powers before too long. Now that Captain Marvel 2 has been reported to officially be in the works, some suggest perhaps WandaVision will serve as an introduction to the character before she receives an expanded role in the Captain Marvel sequel.

Instagram fan artist @ApexForm has crafted a piece of work featuring Parris’ Rambeau in an en epic Spectrum-style suit. Set in an Air Force hangar, the fan art shows the character’s eyes glowing, about to go full binary mode. You can see it for yourself below.

As it happens with many characters in the Marvel mythos, Rambeau has gone by a whole host of superhero monikers over the years. After she first received powers, her first codename was Captain Marvel; coincidentally enough, this all took plays years before Carol Danvers earned the name. A decade-and-a-half later, Rambeau switched to Photon before becoming Pulsar in the mid-2000s. Most recently, Rambeau adopted the Spectrum name, which she still actively goes by.

In the MCU, it has yet to be seen which moniker she’ll go by, though Spectrum might be the most well-known because of its recency. Of note, Monica’s mother Maria used the codename Photon as an Air Force pilot in Captain Marvel.

WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ sometime this year.

