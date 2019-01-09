‘Captain Marvel’ First Day Ticket Sales In Top Three Of All Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies

Captain Marvel is in some pretty elite company when it comes to advance ticket sales, and it could lead to a fantastic opening weekend for Marvel Studios‘ latest.

Captain Marvel has only been available for advance ticket purchasing for one day, but so far the film is already ranking third among Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. That would be impressive enough on its own, but it becomes even more so when you consider that the only films that have outpaced it are Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther (via Deadline).

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s stellar company to be sure. Avengers: Infinity War opened to a massive $257.7 million and Black Panther opened to $202 million, despite some cautioning that they wouldn’t open as big as their advanced ticket sales numbers might indicate. That turned out to not be the case, and both are now in the billion club worldwide, with Infinity War bringing in over $2 billion.

“We’re seeing fantastic advance ticket sales for ‘Captain Marvel’ because it’s a historic film for Marvel Studios, one that fans have been waiting to see for a decade,” said Fandango’s Erik Davis. “As the studio’s first female-driven superhero film, ‘Captain Marvel’ is a benchmark moment for the genre, for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and for star Brie Larson, who will play the most powerful Marvel superhero to date.”

Early estimates point to Captain Marvel opening to $100 million plus at least, and after 24 hours it has already surpassed 24-hour sales for other Marvel hits like Captain America: Civil War, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Thor: Ragnarok. This is all good news for the hero’s big debut, and thankfully we won’t have to wait long to find out if it can hit those lofty numbers, as the film hits later this year.

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8th, 2019.

Where do you think Captain Marvel will come in on opening weekend? Let us know in the comments!