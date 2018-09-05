‘Captain Marvel’: First Look At Jude Law’s Mar-Vell Revealed

We’ve known Jude Law was going to play Mar-Vell in Captain Marvel, but now we finally have our first look at Law in the role.

Mar-Vell is a Kree soldier who ends up on impersonating an officer of Earth Dr. Walter Lawson. While neither name is mentioned specifically in the new article from EW, we at least now have a glimpse or two at the critical character. We say critical because it is through meeting Mar-Vell that Carol Danvers’ DNA is changed, giving her Kree-like abilities and leading her to become a hero shortly after.

Law is shown twice here, once in the same green and silver uniform that Danvers wears and once in a training outfit alongside Carol.

We’ll also likely be introduced to Mar-Vell’s main enemy Colonel Yon-Rogg at some point, who constantly attempted to assassinate Mar-Vell but mostly just helped him become a beloved hero to the citizens of Earth.

The character would go on to have many adventures until his death, which was caused by coming into contact with Compound 13, a nerve gas. The gas gave him cancer, and while his Nega Bands helped keep him alive they also kept any type of treatment from fighting the Cancer. The Death of Captain Marvel is one of the seminal Marvel stories, and it will be interesting to see how this film tackles the character and his history for the big screen.

If you need a bit more clarification on the various Captain Marvels, you can get the lowdown right here.

The film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is coming though does not have an official release date.