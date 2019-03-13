‘Game of Thrones’ Creator George R.R. Martin Praises ‘Captain Marvel’, Warns Viewers to Stay for Both Post-Credits Scenes

Captain Marvel has become a huge success with audiences and critics alike, earning vast amounts of praise in the short time since its release. Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin was so impressed with the film that he took to his personal blog to share his support of the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“The newest Marvel movie, Captain Marvel, is a lot of fun. As an old (very very old) Marvel fanboy, I am a little saddened that they dropped the original Captain Marvel (not counting Fawcett’s Big Red Cheese), the Kree warrior Mar-Vell, from the continuity,” the author shared on his site. “‘The Death of Captain Marvel’ [storyline] was one of Marvel’s classics, way back when. Maybe that’s just me, though. I am kind of a purist when it comes to adaptations.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the film might not have totally fulfilled all of his lifelong dreams of a Captain Marvel movie, Martin did point out that, without any preconceived notions about the character, the film has a lot to offer audiences.

“Considered just on its own terms, the movie is hugely entertaining. I look forward to seeing how the Marvel teams uses (sic) the captain in the forthcoming Avengers movie,” Martin noted. “Once she comes fully into her powers, she is far and away the most powerful character in the MCU. She could eat Iron Man for lunch and have Thor for dessert, with a side of Dr. Strange. Thanos is in trouble now.”

Dating back to Iron Man, the MCU has used post-credits sequences to tease fans with what’s next in the shared universe of films. With Marvel’s The Avengers, fans were given multiple scenes, with various films since the 2012 team-up adventure offering audiences more than one such sequence. The author made sure to offer fans the disclaimer that they should stick around through all of the credits to witness both teases.

“Be sure to stay to the very very end of the credits. The film has TWO Easter Eggs at the end, not just one,” Martin warned. “In the theatre where I saw the movie, most of the audience left after the first of those, and missed the second.”

The final season of Game of Thrones will debut in April on HBO and we likely won’t be getting any post-credits sequences, as it is set to bring an end to the narrative which kicked off in 2010. Luckily, at least one prequel series is confirmed to be developing, with more spinoffs from the proper series possible.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. Game of Thrones premieres on April 14th.

What do you think of Martin’s remarks? Let us know in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!