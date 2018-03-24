‘Captain Marvel’: First Look At Jude Law Via Set Photos

After a quick week of shooting earlier this year to remain eligible for some tax breaks within the State of California, production on Captain Marvel officially kicked off earlier this week.

Thanks to some paparazzi near the production in California, we now have our first look at Jude Law on set.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Hollywood Pipeline shared a picture of Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers in her full Kree uniform, most of Law’s costume was covered by a jacket.

We can, however, see a glimpse of both the top and bottom Law is wearing, and the bits we do see include the same teal color included on the Proto-Suite Larson has been seen wearing.

It doesn’t look like Law’s costume is a battle-ready costume, though. It almost appears to be a robe of sorts.

New set photos for ‘CAPTAIN MARVEL’ have been released with Carol Danvers in her Kree Proto-Suit and Jude Law’s character in costume. (Source: https://t.co/Ahc2eID5f8) pic.twitter.com/0U2eIyzX7y — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 23, 2018

Thanks to super-sleuthing last year, we know that Law (Fantastic Beasts) is set to portray Doctor Walter Lawson, the human guise of the Kree warrior Mar-Vell — the original Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel is being directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Half Nelson) and the film’s most recent script was written by writer Meg LeFauve (Inside Out). Guardians of the Galaxy co-scribe Nicole Perlman wrote a previous draft of the script.

Marvel Studios is approaching Captain Marvel differently, in the sense that the movie will take place sometime in the 1990s. The flick is set to feature the shape-shifting aliens known as the Skrulls, rivals to the Kree Empire.

Other than Larson and Law, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury is slated to appear while Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One) is rumored to be playing the film’s villain.

Captain Marvel is filming now and opens in theaters on International Women’s Day — March 8, 2019.

Black Panther is in theaters now while Avengers: Infinity War premieres on April 27, 2018. Peyton Reed’s Ant-man and the Wasp will hit the silver screen on July 6, 2018, which rounds out Marvel Studios’ 2018 box office slate.