Marvel Reveals Captain Marvel Kills An Avenger

When Marvel revealed the upcoming Captain Marvel arc The Last Avenger, we knew that an evil Carol could be deadly to just about any Marvel hero. We also knew that her mission was to kill the Avengers, and while we don’t know why that’s her mission or what happened to lead up to this, thanks to Marvel’s new December Solicitations we do know that she is successful in at least killing one. In the new description of Captain Marvel #13 the description reads “one Avenger is dead at Captain Marvel’s hand”, so it seems we will see Carol taking the life of at least one of her former teammates. The question now is who dies and why, though the description also teases that won’t be the last to fall at Carol’s hand. You can check out the official description for Captain Marvel #13 below.

CAPTAIN MARVEL #13

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • LEE GARBETT (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY Inhyuk Lee (2 OF 5)

2020 VARIANT COVER BY KRIS ANKA

VENOM ISLAND VARIANT COVER BY JOSH CASSARA

“THE LAST AVENGER” PART 2: FIVE TO GO.

“One Avenger is dead at Captain Marvel‘s hand. Who will be next? And why? What strange allegiance is

driving Captain Marvel to the darkest edge?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99″

We also got a glimpse of the cover to Captain Marvel #13, and it does look like it is indeed Carol underneath the helmet, so we are puzzled but also intrigued as to why she’s taken the fight to her friends and fellow Avengers.

I recently had the chance to speak to Captain Marvel writer Kelly Thompson, and she teased a bit of what’s to come and what fans can expect from The Last Avenger.

“Carol is an incredibly powerful character and you can really push her to the furthest edge and you sort of need to in order to keep things interesting, and that’s what we’re trying to do with The Last Avenger,” Thompson said. “I think it’s going to be a terrific Carol story that really highlights her strengths as a character – and maybe some weaknesses as well. Issue 12 is unlike any script I’ve written for Marvel before and unlike any Carol story I’ve ever read. It’s a little risky but I’m excited. I hope people love it.”

You can find our full interview right here.

Are you excited for The Last Avenger, and who do you think dies at Cap’s hand? Let us know in the comments or you can always hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Captain Marvel!