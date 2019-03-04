‘Captain Marvel’ Meets ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Kris Jenner in New Marvel Promo

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kris Jenner appears in a new promo for Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel.

The ad has Jenner pulling up outside of a Blockbuster Video store just before Captain Marvel crashlands into it. Take a look above.

Jenner shared the ad on her Instagram account.

“As a momager, I know talent when I see it,” Jenner wrote. “And Captain Marvel is out of this world. Go see her in theatres Friday.”

Captain Marvel is the first Marvel Studios film headlined by a female hero. This has drawn some comparisons to Black Panther, which was Marvel Studio’s first film led by a black hero. During a visit to the Captain Marvel set, Brie Larson discussed those comparisons and high expectations.

“I don’t know how it’s any different. To be honest, I don’t want it to feel different,” Larson explained. “I’m kind of over the ‘First female blah blah blah,’ and ‘Wow, maybe women can actually do the same things that dudes can do – what a crazy concept!’ I feel like the more we talk about it, the more we perpetuate the myth that it’s an impossible task. No, if it wasn’t like that before, it’s because it was wrong. That was just wrong. Now we’re just doing what’s natural.

“It’ll be what it is, and I think there’s gonna be lot there for people to digest and feel,” she continued. “And hopefully it’ll be the movie that you want to revisit again and again, and as life goes on, it’ll have more to it. I just want to make art that lasts. I want to make art that you grow with. That’s all.”

Captain Marvel is set in the 1990s and tells Carol’s origin story. After having her memory of Earth wiped and being conscripted into the elite Kree squad called Starforce, Danvers finds herself caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races that threatens to turn Earth into its next front.

Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

The film is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, from a screenplay written by Boden & Fleck and Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Jac Schaeffer, based on a story by Nicole Perlman and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse. Kevin Feige produces, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patricia Whitcher and Stan Lee serving as executive producers.

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8th.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

