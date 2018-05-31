Captain Marvel Meets the Guardians of the Galaxy in Awesome Fan Art

Captain Marvel’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut might still be a few months away, but we have an idea of just how awesome it could be.

Twitter user ANUPAM recently shared a piece of Captain Marvel fanart, which shows the hero (played by Brie Larson) standing in front of a mountain-filled background, watching as the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Milano hovers nearby. You can check it out below.

While the fanart is a little different from normal imaginings of Larson as Captain Marvel, that’s what arguably makes its so compelling. Granted, we might not see this exact moment play out in Avengers 4 – both because the Guardians have a different ship and because, well, there will be way less Guardians when the movie starts out. But the fanart does tease the possibility that Carol Danvers already has crossed paths with the Guardians before at some point and time.

Before Carol crosses paths with the Guardians (or any of the other MCU heroes), she will star in her own solo adventure, which is set to subvert the expectations that fans have around origin stories.

“I think the way the film opens is much different than an origin movie, and because she is a heroine that you haven’t seen before, we’re able to tell this story structurally in a way that will feel unexpected and hopefully will keep audiences off balance,” producer Nate Moore said of the 1990s-set adventure. “Still balanced enough that they can enjoy the film, but even just making it a period film is sort of interesting in that it’s not just a function of the world as we know it in the MCU today.”

And then just a few months later, Larson will reprise her role in Avengers 4, which will also take a unique outlook on her place in the MCU.

“Well for us, with super powerful characters, it’s always about the flaw in the character, how is the character human? How is the character accessible?” co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. “I have a hard time with comic book characters, I did as a child, that were too powerful because I never feared for them, I never felt like I could relate to them. I think that’s why traditionally Batman is the most popular DC comic character, he’s human. So, it’s important for us when we’re working with uber-powerful characters, to understand their vulnerability on a psychological level.”

Are you excited to see Captain Marvel cross paths with the Guardians of the Galaxy and the other MCU heroes? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Captain Marvel will be released on March 8, 2019. Avengers 4 will debut on May 3, 2019.