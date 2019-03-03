‘Captain Marvel’ “Moment” TV Spot Released

Captain Marvel’s moment comes in a new TV spot for the Marvel Studios film.

The TV spot shows Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) powering up. It also features members of Starforce, including Korath (Djimon Hounsou), first seen in Guardians of the Galaxy.

During a visit to the set of Captain Marvel, Hounsou explained that, beside sharing a couple of characters, this film is disconnected from Guardians of the Galaxy.

“This is a completely separate story, standalone story, nothing to do with Guardians other than the fact that some of those characters interact with each other later,” Hounsou said. “Other than that, no. It’s very different from Guardians.”

He does say it has a similar sense of humor to Guardians.

“Oh, it’s very close,” he said. “There’s a bit of a kind of humor within the unit of the Starforce. It’s quite nice humor. I’m guessing the whole film will have a light outlook on the material.”

He also touched on Korath’s relationship with Carol.

“As far as story based uniquely on this is concerned, I feel like Carol is the type of person that takes a joy at taking the piss at me all the time, cause I’m sort of very machine-like, very framed, very driven. The lack of not being so flexible and playful, she takes a piss at that, I think,” Hounsou said.

Captain Marvel is set in the 1990s and tells Carol Danvers’s origin story. After having her memory of Earth wiped and being conscripted into the elite Kree squad called Starforce, Danvers finds herself caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races that threatens to turn Earth into its next front.

Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

The film is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, from a screenplay written by Boden & Fleck and Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Jac Schaeffer, based on a story by Nicole Perlman and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse. Kevin Feige produces, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patricia Whitcher and Stan Lee serving as executive producers.

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8th.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

