New ‘Captain Marvel’ Video Shows Detailed Look at Costume

The first trailer for Captain Marvel has only just made its debut, but fans can already get a new look at the titular character’s costume.

Entertainment Tonight recently shared a behind-the-scenes interview with Brie Larson, who will be portraying Carol Danvers in the upcoming Marvel Studios film. Part of the interview, which you can check out above, includes footage of the Captain Marvel costume in side profile.

For fans who are eager to see Carol make her big-screen debut, or to cosplay her costume, this new look at the suit will surely be a delight. While it might have some differences from what she wears in the comics, it sounds like the heart of the character is still taken into account.

“That is something that is really exciting to me about this film: We did not cut corners on that stuff.” Larson explained in an interview earlier this month. “Like, when it’s funny, it is funny, but also when there’s deep emotional things happening, it’s real. So I was able to bring some of those same things that I’ve brought to full dramatic roles into this, which I’m really proud of because I think it will really set this film apart.”

For Larson, it sounds like signing on for the Captain Marvel role was particularly challenging, for the better.

“I never saw myself doing something like this, mostly because I like being anonymous,” Larson revealed in the same interview. “I like disappearing into characters, and I always felt like if I was out in the public eye too much, it potentially limits you in the future… Just seeing a character who says how she feels and says what’s on her mind and doesn’t let people stand in her way is incredibly empowering.”

