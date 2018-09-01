New ‘Captain Marvel’ Movie Magazine Cover Shows Classic Suit

Fans are eagerly waiting for updates surrounding the upcoming Captain Marvel movie, and it looks like a new magazine cover is here to tide everyone over.

A stylized depiction of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) was recently featured on the cover of Mundos dos Super-Herois magazine. The almost concept art-like version of the character is sure to make some fans happy, as it shows Carol in her iconic red and blue costume.

After the whole debacle of Carol’s green costume, and various other teases from Captain Marvel‘s set, some were starting to wonder if the classic suit wouldn’t be featured in the solo film. If this cover is any indication, the suit very well could make an appearance, before Carol dons it in Avengers 4.

Captain Marvel will see Carol becoming a superhero in the 1990s, as she gets her powers right on the cusp of the Kree-Skrull war.

“We really were bringing so much of what was already in the comics onto the screen, it felt like, in terms of the amazing character who’s so funny and sassy and talks back, and she’s fearless,” screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet said in a recent interview. “I love that Carol Danvers is so funny. She has a blast when she kicks ass. Those comics are amazing! It’s an amazing world and sandbox to play in. You’re working with incredible creative people, every day. I had a total dream experience.”

It sounds like Captain Marvel is expected to be a truly one-of-a-kind Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, one that will subvert audience’s expectations.

“I think the way the film opens is much different than an origin movie, and because she is a heroine that you haven’t seen before, we’re able to tell this story structurally in a way that will feel unexpected and hopefully will keep audiences off balance,” producer Nate Moore said of the 1990s-set adventure. “Still balanced enough that they can enjoy the film, but even just making it a period film is sort of interesting in that it’s not just a function of the world as we know it in the MCU today.”

Captain Marvel will soar into theaters on March 8, 2019. It will be followed by the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.