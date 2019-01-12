‘Captain Marvel’ Producer Reveals If Hydra Plays a Role

Captain Marvel is already poised to cover one of Marvel Comics’ biggest conflicts, but it sounds like some are curious if another foe will appear.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Captain Marvel‘s set, producer Jonathan Schwartz was asked if the ’90s-set Marvel Cinematic Universe film will have some sort of appearance from Hydra. As Schwartz teased, the focus will primarily be on the Kree/Skrull War that Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) gets caught up in, but that Hydra could still have some sort of a presence.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I wouldn’t go into this movie expecting a Hydra plot.” Schwartz explained. “I think with the Skrulls get to be their own thing. But if you remember your Marvel history they’re definitely there.”

As fans will remember, Captain America: The Winter Soldier revealed that Hydra had been infiltrating S.H.I.E.L.D. for decades, something that turned the iconic organization entirely on its head. Seeing as Captain Marvel is set in the ’90s, and will feature appearances from the younger versions of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), it certainly makes sense that Hydra would have even some sort of subtle role in the film.

Having Captain Marvel set in the ’90s – over a full decade before the events of Iron Man – ended up having a unique impact on how the film acknowledges the franchise’s larger canon.

“Funny, really honest, I don’t know exactly when [we decided on that setting].” Schwartz explained. “Very early in the development process, I think we kind of seized on the idea of setting in the 90s as a way to kind of let the character carve out her own space in the cinematic universe and give her a lot of thematic weight and significance to the universe. It’s more or less this adventure that’s going to inspire a lot of what we see in MCU and kind of being able to see those things in this movie that blossom in other movies and already have blossomed in other movies is one of the big excitements.”

“And then also just the idea of the 90s as a period which is something I don’t think we’ve been able to explore a lot of, it’s far enough in the rearview mirror that it was ‘Oh yeah, the 90s. I have memories of that era.’” Schwartz added. “But I haven’t seen it represented a lot on film. So being able to play in that sandbox is exciting and do things like recreate a blockbuster which was super fun to walk through and made me miss physical media in a way I didn’t expect.”

Captain Marvel will arrive in theaters on March 8th. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.