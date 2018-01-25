The Internet Reacts to First Look at ‘Captain Marvel’ Costume

Earlier today, fans got their first look at Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel costume – and it’s safe to say that they’re having quite a reaction.

Photos from the set of Captain Marvel have been making the rounds online today, which show Larson in a green-hued version of her superhero suit. The photos of Larson in costume were enough of a surprise, seeing as Marvel Studios has only officially released concept art of her in the suit, but the choice of color scheme has gotten a response all its own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While some are expressing a bit of backlash to the costume, largely because they don’t understand exactly why Carol is wearing green, other fans have expressed a hell of a lot of excitement at this first look. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

@locktowndog

They put #CaptainMarvel in her original Kree colors from the ’60s? Oh, I like where this is going now. pic.twitter.com/DgmbGJNFyD — Jarl Wartooth (@locktowndog) January 25, 2018

@berserkerx23

People complaining how “rubbery” the suit looks or whatever never seem to get that the costumes ALWAYS look silly in on set candid photos. It’s how it looks in the movie that matters!! #CaptainMarvel https://t.co/EBgJx1uwiq — formerleigh known as (@berserkerx23) January 25, 2018

@imakryptonian

BRIE LARSON looks amazing in her pre-CaptainMarvel/Mar-Vell Kree based costume ???

Can’t wait to see how she looks in the classic red, blue & yellow #CaptainMarvel costume! https://t.co/CAskblfQvc — ❄️?Amogh Huddar?❄️ (@imakryptonian) January 25, 2018

@EldredDValley

Really? Now people are criticising #CaptainMarvel suit?! Is a set photo from some random paparazzi, I know is going to look good in the finish product. pic.twitter.com/NfGceRXzfX — Eldred Death-Valley (@EldredDValley) January 25, 2018

@MasterTainment

@DANTTHEMAN_69

@zaewen

OMG! The suit looks functional: it’s not skin-tight, no random cut-outs, fully zipped up, no pronounced boob decorations, AND no high heels!!

Is this what heaven feels like? I can’t fucking wait to see this #CaptainMarvel in the theatres ?? https://t.co/Z3C9v5s6j1 — ?Zaewen? (@zaewen) January 25, 2018

@candice202

@OutiHarvey

Oh god, seeing @brielarson in full costume as #CaptainMarvel for the first time… My immediate reaction was: “That’s my Captain alright.”



I already know I’m gonna freak out once we get the first pictures of her donning the iconic red, blue and gold version of that costume. — Outi Harvey (@OutiHarvey) January 25, 2018

@johnnie_torch