‘Captain Marvel’ New Era Hats Revealed

After Captain Marvel hits theaters you’ll undoubtedly see plenty of merchandise on fans, and that includes these slick new hats from New Era.

New Era has created some fantastic looking hats in the past for superhero films, and Captain Marvel will be no different. Thanks to Planet Nestor we have a new look at the two design options available. Both styles feature the Captain Marvel symbol at the forefront and come in blue and red color schemes, which you can see in the image below.

Now, while there are only two designs to choose from (so far at least), there are three hat styles to choose. The Captain Marvel hat comes in 59Fifty fitted, 39Thirty Flex Fit, and 9Fifty adjustable.

The hats will range from $31.00 to $40.00, and we’ll let you know when they are widely available. UPDATE: They are available to order here.

We do hope to see more designs from New Era in the future because you all know you want a Goose or Skrull themed hat. Okay, you really want a Goose hat, and honestly, we can’t blame you.

Captain Marvel is currently estimated to pull in a box office opening weekend from $140 million to $160 million, which would make it the second biggest opening for a Marvel solo hero film (behind only Black Panther). That’s rather elite company, and that’s without the majority of TV spots and trailers giving much away in the terms of details or plots.

There are still some big mysteries out there, mostly regarding how the Skrulls will be incorporated into the larger scheme of the plot, as well as Jude Law’s particular role in the movie. He is expected to play Yon-Rogg thanks to some action figure descriptions, but we could end up with a big twist involving Mar-Vell when all is said and done. Honestly, we just aren’t quite sure at the moment, and we’re hoping that when we do finally find out all the details the secrecy will have been worth it.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

