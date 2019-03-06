Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Disney CEO Bob Iger Pose at ‘Captain Marvel’ Premiere

It’s no secret that the Walt Disney Company is about to have one of their best years on record. Between half a dozen movies capable of bringing in at least a billion dollars at the box office and Disney’s nearly-complete acquisition of 20th Century Fox, all is well at the House of Mouse.

Suffice to say, Disney CEO Bob Iger and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige took a moment to celebrate after last night’s Hollywood premiere of Captain Marvel. The two entertainment executives took a second to pause for a photo opp at the after-party immediately after the film’s premiere.

When it comes to Marvel Studios, the comics-based production house has three massive movies due out this year in Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Walt Disney Studios, on the other hand, has live-action remakes of Dumbo, Aladdin, and The Lion King on tap in addition to the fourth film in the Toy Story franchise.

Not only that, Disney’s working to launch its own streaming platform to compete with the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime. According to Feige, Disney+, as the service is called, is going to be a major part of Marvel Studios’ storytelling abilities moving forward.

“I mean, I think it’s gonna be story dependent, and that’s what’s so exciting about the streaming platform, is there aren’t any rules necessarily,” Feige says of the new streaming platform. “For us to have another outlet to tell stories, and to play with medium, and to do, not just deeper dives on characters that we’ve seen many times in the MCU, but haven’t been able to devote six, seven, eight, nine, 10 hours to, is amazing, and is something that we’ve been working on for a while now. And still aren’t gonna announce outside of the Loki series with Tom Hiddleston.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

