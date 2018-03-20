‘Captain Marvel’ Set Video Shows Filming Has Resumed

Filming on Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel movie has begun again.

A behind-the-scenes look at the filming was caught by a video taken from the set. Brie Larson can be seen in costume along with her stunt double and several other members of the Captain Marvel production crew.

Captain Marvel had begun filming earlier this year but paused production after about a week. This was reportedly for reasons involving tax laws in California, where the film is being shot.

Larson was cast in the role of Carol Danvers in 2016. The Marvel Comics character was created by Roy Thomas and Gene Colan and first debuted in 1968. Danvers was originally an air force pilot, but an encounter with Kree technology fused her DNA with the DNA of the alien species. Danvers became the hero called Ms. Marvel. Her powers later increased further and she took on a new persona, Binary. Later she changed her codename again, this time to Warbird, then eventually returned to her Ms. Marvel persona before finally taking on the mantle of her mentor Mar-Vell by becoming Captain Marvel.

That mentor, Mar-Vell, will be played by Jude Law in the film. Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury, though this will be Fury before he lost his eye since the film is set in the 1990s. Gemma Chan has been cast Doctor Minerva, a Kree Geneticist and one of Captain Marvel’s comic book foes.

Ben Mendelsohn and Robert Kazinsky have both been cast in undisclosed roles. DeWanda Wise was cast in an undisclosed role as well but had to drop out due to a scheduling conflict. She has been replaced by Lashana Lynch.

Captain Marvel is being directed by Ann Bolen and Ryan Fleck from a script by Nicole Perlman & Megan LeFauve. Set the ’90s, the film is inspired by the classic Avengers story “The Kree-Skrull War” and will introduce the shape-shifting alien Skrull race to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though Fox’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix may beat the Marvel Studios film to the Skrull’s live-action debut.

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.