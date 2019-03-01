‘Captain Marvel’: Samuel L. Jackson Explains How Young Nick Fury is Different

We’re only a week away from Captain Marvel‘s theatrical release, so the film’s stars are out there working hard to promote the latest installment to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a recent interview with Samuel L. Jackson, Entertainment Weekly inquired about the differences between the Nick Fury we’ve grown to love since his first cameo appearance in Iron Man back in 2008 compared to the Nick Fury from 1995 we’ll be meeting in Captain Marvel.

“Sam, you’ve played Nick Fury in eight Marvel movies already, but this is a younger, more naive Fury. What was it about exploring this pre-eye-patch version that interested you?,” they asked.

“Well, the fact that he didn’t have that big chip on his shoulder yet,” Jackson explained.

“There’s something still light about Nick Fury. He’d been in some dark stuff, so there’s still a bunch of stuff that hasn’t been explored about him through the war and through his years as a spy in the shadow world or whatever,” Jackson added. “But now he’s on a desk. It’s kinda like he’s on hiatus. He’s sitting at this desk trying to figure out, ‘Okay, where’s the threat coming from?’ [Carol is] his first extraterrestrial. She opens up a whole new world for him.”

From the trailers, we know Fury still has both eyes in Captain Marvel, which means he was probably a more trusting man in 1995. In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Fury says, “The last time I trusted someone, I lost an eye.” While there’s no guarantee we’ll be seeing the eye loss in Captain Marvel, many speculate that it will factor into the film.

Jackson covered a lot in the Entertainment Weekly interview, which he did alongside his co-star, Brie Larson. The two discussed the possibility of working together in the future and Jackson’s lack of advice for Larson when the project began.

In addition to Jackson and Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Captain Marvel stars Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is being released on March 8th. Other upcoming MCU movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

