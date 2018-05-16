‘Captain Marvel’: Brie Larson Soars Alongside An Avenger In New Fan Poster

Brie Larson is set to take the Marvel universe by storm in Captain Marvel, and this new fan poster is just as stunning as any official poster could be.

The new poster is a combined effort from BossLogic and TheKingsLetter, taking an earlier version of the poster and giving it a gorgeous makeover. The likeness to Brie Larson is even more accurate this time around, and the textures and effects have somehow gotten even better. Captain Marvel soars towards the action as several fighter jets follow suit, launching missiles at their prey.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It gets even better though, as on the right-hand side another Avenger can be seen in the distance. That would be Iron Man soaring above the water, and we legitimately can’t wait to see that team-up happen on the big screen.

You can see the new poster in the image above, and hopefully, fans will get an official poster from the film at San Diego Comic-Con later this year.

Fans will see Captain Marvel debut in her upcoming solo film, but they probably won’t see her interact with the Avengers until Avengers 4, picking up the pieces of Thanos’ universe changing mission from Avengers: Infinity War. Of course, Marvel Studios could always surprise us and put an Avengers 4 tag at the end of Captain Marvel, but odds are the film will end with some sort of nod to the message Nick Fury sent at the end of Infinity War.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.