Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Reveals She's a Big Groot Fan

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been talked about quite a lot lately, after last month's San Diego Comic-Con revealed a lot of details regarding the next movies and television shows within the franchise. Next among them is I Am Groot, a series of animated shorts that follow the rambunctious and precocious character following the events of the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. Baby Groot might be one of the most beloved characters in the MCU's arsenal — and it looks like even Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson is a fan. Larson recently took to Twitter to share a photo of herself in a Groot baseball cap, remarking that she's a "BIG Groot fan."

BIG Groot fan pic.twitter.com/kZ1nuMvpjL — Brie Larson (@brielarson) August 1, 2022

I Am Groot follows Baby Groot as he grows up in the galaxy, going on adventures with new and unusual characters that get him into trouble.

"I had great meetings with James at several points in the process," director and executive producer Kristin Lepore recently told ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. "The most pivotal one being like our initial kickoff meeting, where we basically just discussed this amazing character that he created, just, you know, just to make sure we could do Baby Groot the way we're supposed to. And I remember him telling me like, 'Oh yeah, he's a bad baby. And also he's like an emoji guy,' which cracked me up. And I kept like repeating that in meetings. I was like, we gotta make sure that we're just nailing these poses and facial expressions because all he has is two eyes in a mouth. He doesn't even have a nose, it's a very limited face. So it's like just like an emoji, nails and emotion and expression. We had to do that with Groot, as well."

Meanwhile, Larson's next confirmed foray into the MCU will be The Marvels, a Captain Marvel sequel that will see her teaming up with WandaVision's Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel's Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).

"When you're doing films like this, they're unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amounts of people on set. A lot of specialists," Larson recently told Sirius XM when speaking about The Marvels. "It's a really unique experience. I'm a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me, it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day." She added, "They're building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see ... You'll see it when the movie comes out, but for now, it's just mine. I'm in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It's really special."

What do you think of Brie Larson's latest social media post? Are you excited for I Am Groot? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

I Am Groot will be released exclusively on Disney+ on August 10th. The Marvels is currently set to be released on Jul 28, 2023.