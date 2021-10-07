Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Has Fun Doing Push-Ups

Brie Larson is entertaining all the Captain Marvel fans by doing some push-ups on social media. Seeing the MCU star training has become something of a pastime for her followers. During the run-up to each of these projects, Larson throws little bits of her progress up on the web. Most of these feats are very impressive and her form on the push-ups is absolutely textbook. The Marvels has already begun filming and people can’t stop speculating what Captain Marvel’s big sequel holds in store. There are hints that outer space will be the next frontier from the end of WandaVision and Monica Rambeau’s character. But, a lot of unknown territory remains. To say nothing of Iman Vellani’s turn as Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel next year before making the leap to the big screen with Larson. There’s a ton in flux, but for now, people can at least keep themselves occupied with these workout videos. Check out the push-ups down below:

https://twitter.com/brielarson/status/1445452292778446848?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As The Marvels draws near, the Captain Marvel actor had to address what they’re planning with Nia DaCosta in this sequel.

“It’s amazing. I’m so excited that it’s announced and I can talk about,” Larson previously said. “Nia’s amazing and she got the job because she was the best person for the job. That’s one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I’m inspired by her! She has confidence, it’s a big deal to step into this thing we know as the Marvel Universe. It’s this huge thing and to have a leader who’s just like, ‘Yeah, I’m meant to be here.’”

“When you’re doing films like this, they’re unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amounts of people on set. A lot of specialists,”the actress told Sirius XM when asked about the sequel. “It’s a really unique experience. I’m a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me, it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day.” She added, “They’re building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see … You’ll see it when the movie comes out, but for now, it’s just mine. I’m in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It’s really special.”

