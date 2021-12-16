Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Reveals House Plant Cosplay

Actress Brie Larson is best known to the world for her portrayal of Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, with the actress charming fans in an array of Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances. Larson has also become beloved for her approach to social media, and her latest post is no exception. The actress recently took to Twitter to share two photos of her in leaf-printed pajamas, with her caption revealing that it’s her “house plant cosplay.”

https://twitter.com/brielarson/status/1470809754108764165?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Larson’s next known foray into the MCU will be The Marvels, a Captain Marvel sequel that will see her teaming up with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel‘s Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When you’re doing films like this, they’re unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amounts of people on set. A lot of specialists,” Larson recently told Sirius XM when speaking about The Marvels. “It’s a really unique experience. I’m a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me, it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day.” She added, “They’re building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see … You’ll see it when the movie comes out, but for now, it’s just mine. I’m in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It’s really special.”

“It’s amazing. I’m so excited that it’s announced and I can talk about,” Larson previously said of The Marvels. “Nia’s amazing and she got the job because she was the best person for the job. That’s one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I’m inspired by her! She has confidence, it’s a big deal to step into this thing we know as the Marvel Universe. It’s this huge thing and to have a leader who’s just like, ‘Yeah, I’m meant to be here.’”

What do you think of Brie Larson’s latest social media post? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Marvels is currently set to be released on February 17, 2023.