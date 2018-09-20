‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer Viewed Over 109 Million Times in 24 Hours

The superhero juggernaut that is Marvel Studios ignited a new wave of buzz with the first trailer for Captain Marvel finally debuting. Judging by the response, people are very excited to see Carol Danvers.

Marvel Entertainment celebrated the launch of the Captain Marvel trailer, which has been viewed over 109 million times just 24 hours after it debuted.

As the next movie on the docket in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio is starting to open up about Captain Marvel‘s big debut. Before premiering the trailer on Good Morning America this week, Entertainment Weekly published a new cover story that revealed intriguing new details about the film.

Captain Marvel will be set in the ’90s of the MCU, exploring an era that has only briefly been featured as part of quick flashbacks in various films. Marvel Studios producer Jonathan Schwartz explained why this is the right setting to showcase the character’s debut in the superhero franchise.

“It’s giving Carol a place in the cinematic universe that she can carve out for her own, where she wasn’t one superheroine out of many,” Schwartz told EW. “’90s action movie is not the worst reference in the world, especially when you start looking at Robocop, Total Recall, even Starship Troopers a little bit. Terminator 2, Independence Day. There’s a high-concept action-movie feel there that ends up being very character-based but also super badass, which is kind of the bullseye we wanted to hit.”

In a world of flying gods, super soldiers, and Infinity Stones, Captain Marvel will set a new precedent for power in the MCU. Producer Kevin Feige teased how Carol Danvers’ abilities will shift the landscape for future movies.

“She is more powerful than any character we’ve introduced thus far,” Feige said. “So that alone tells you that there’s a reason Nick hit that button at the end [of Infinity War], when he realized that they were up against something far bigger than they had ever been up against before. And having her on your side is hopefully going to change the balance of power in a way that they desperately need.”

After her debut in the solo film, Captain Marvel will team up with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to finish the fight with Thanos in the untitled sequel to Avengers: Infinity War.

But first, Captain Marvel premieres in theaters on March 8, 2019.