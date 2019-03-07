Captain Marvel Trends As Fans Praise the Movie and Brie Larson
Wonder Woman 1984 finally dropped on HBO Max this weekend, and it's led to a lot of comic book movie talk on Twitter. Not only are people adding the movie to their DCEU rankings, but it's also inspired people to talk about other women-led comic book movies like Birds of Prey and Captain Marvel. In fact, Captain Marvel is currently a trending topic on the social media site. It's unclear what exactly got the trend started, but Twitter is now filled with love for Carol Danvers and Brie Larson.
Earlier this month, the Disney Investor Day live stream featured Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige sharing an update about Captain Marvel 2. Feige confirmed the long-reported rumors that Candyman director Nia DaCosta would be directing the movie. It was also revealed that both Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) would be joining the film's cast. The script for Captain Marvel 2 is being written by Megan McDonnell, who is currently a staff writer on the Disney+ series WandaVision.
You can check out some of today's best posts about Captain Marvel below...
All Is Right
captain marvel is trending as it should be pic.twitter.com/csklUIm6cO— tas loves sambucky (@rogersromanova) December 27, 2020
Pure Vibes
no thoughts, just brie larson as captain marvel pic.twitter.com/6xzSi4NPDw— zach (@civiIswar) December 27, 2020
Appreciation
Brie Larson aka Captain Marvel Appreciation Post— Anthony Zane Strader(Black Lives Matters (@StraderZane) December 27, 2020
That's it That's the Tweet
😍😍😍💫💫💫🌟🌟🌟#CaptainMarvel #CarolDanvers #BrieLarson pic.twitter.com/o77iY1DAlh
Impact
anyway, captain marvel's impact >>>>> pic.twitter.com/EFDbNZTfoT— maya ⚢✵ (@captainbrie) December 27, 2020
Powerful Women
captain marvel is trending so i would simply like to remind everyone that They pic.twitter.com/W7swkAWyhn— brooke (@sauerbrunnn) December 27, 2020
Art
Anyway since Brie Larson and Captain Marvel is trending... pic.twitter.com/xpc99Fu3el— Linnéa || Comms Closed (@PapurrCat) December 27, 2020
Role Model
Captain Marvel & Brie Larson are trending, so I wanna take this moment to remind y’all that both the character and the actress have been a great role model not only to little kids but people in general. Their positive message has given the right example for many to try be better pic.twitter.com/KNj9exNlbH— ︽✵︽ Strongest Avenger ︽✵︽ (@Twinkle_Fists) December 27, 2020
So Pure
HER SMILE 😏 Captain Marvel #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/9zJD9pjLgP— 💫 Captain Marvel NEWS (@CaptMarvelNews) December 27, 2020
Defense
it’s time we have the conversation that men only hate Captain Marvel because she’s a powerful woman and Brie said she wasn’t playing her for men to like her. and don’t even try to say “it’s because of her attitude! she’s cocky” because those are the same reasons you love Tony. pic.twitter.com/xYR6CHJ9Cq— 🏹 (@haileesbishop) December 26, 2020
Super Friends Forever
here's a pic of Gal and Brie to remind yall wonder woman and captain marvel are both good and just because you prefer one you don't have to be negative towards the other pic.twitter.com/IxrxT50PEW— Lilly Wilson (@rainbowlapisart) December 27, 2020
In Conclusion
captain marvel and wonder woman are both such strong and inspiring female heroes. stop comparing them and stfu pic.twitter.com/riiEdDkXIQ— sam watched ʬ⁸⁴ (@dianaswidow) December 27, 2020