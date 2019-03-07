Captain Marvel Trends As Fans Praise the Movie and Brie Larson

Wonder Woman 1984 finally dropped on HBO Max this weekend, and it's led to a lot of comic book movie talk on Twitter. Not only are people adding the movie to their DCEU rankings, but it's also inspired people to talk about other women-led comic book movies like Birds of Prey and Captain Marvel. In fact, Captain Marvel is currently a trending topic on the social media site. It's unclear what exactly got the trend started, but Twitter is now filled with love for Carol Danvers and Brie Larson.

Earlier this month, the Disney Investor Day live stream featured Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige sharing an update about Captain Marvel 2. Feige confirmed the long-reported rumors that Candyman director Nia DaCosta would be directing the movie. It was also revealed that both Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) would be joining the film's cast. The script for Captain Marvel 2 is being written by Megan McDonnell, who is currently a staff writer on the Disney+ series WandaVision.

You can check out some of today's best posts about Captain Marvel below...