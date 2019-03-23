Marvel Studios Artist Reveals Original ‘Captain Marvel’ Starforce Costume Design

Captain Marvel sports two distinct looks in Marvel Studios‘ latest blockbuster, but thanks to Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park we now have a look at what Carol’s (or Vers at this point in the film) original Starforce uniform looked like. As you can see from the art below, the initial design featured more armor and a heightened sci-fi look to it, as well as a completely reworked mask and helmet. Instead of the Mohawk design, we see her sport in the movie this helmet features an open top and a tech-heavy visor, and it was close to being approved.

Park went very sci-fi and tech for this design for one reason in particular, as at the time they hadn’t implemented the color changing tech in the suit. Since this was going to be a completely different costume, some of those elements could be a bit different. Once the color changing aspect was added though, the main design had to be the same.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The design is pretty sleek, and most of it made it into the final Captain Marvel design, aside from the mask. You can check out the image below.

“Vers of StarForce- This concept design I did actually was pretty close to being approved. Then the idea of her uniform being able to change colors came about. Here I was going for shapes similar to her final classic look but going full on armored up sci-fi with it. #captainmarvel #starforce #kree #alien #conceptart #costumedesign #illustration #그림 #캡틴마블 #그림스타그램 #일러스트 #marvel #marvelstudios #higherfurtherfaster @brielarson”

In the movie we see her use the suit’s systems to change the color scheme, and she alternates between a few different looks, including a few easter eggs for fans of the comics. She eventually settles on the red, blue, and gold, and it’s a look Monica approves of.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now.

Make sure to let us know what you think in the comments, and hit me up @MattMuellerCB on Twitter for all things Captain Marvel!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!