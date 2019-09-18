Captain Marvel Writer Teases Dark Carol and The Last Avenger

Captain Marvel fans were surprised to learn that Carol would be undergoing a big change in the upcoming arc of the series titled The Last Avenger. In that upcoming arc, we’ll find out what would happen if Captain Marvel had to kill the Avengers, though we aren’t sure if she’s being controlled or if one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Universe has gone rogue. The covers have Cap surrounded by her fellow Avengers, and she’s sporting a new costume that gives off a much different vibe than we’re used to. We had a chance to talk to Captain Marvel writer Kelly Thompson about the anticipated storyline, and she is calling the story unlike any script she’s done before.

“Carol is an incredibly powerful character and you can really push her to the furthest edge and you sort of need to in order to keep things interesting, and that’s what we’re trying to do with The Last Avenger,” Thompson said. “I think it’s going to be a terrific Carol story that really highlights her strengths as a character – and maybe some weaknesses as well. Issue 12 is unlike any script I’ve written for Marvel before and unlike any Carol story I’ve ever read. It’s a little risky but I’m excited. I hope people love it.”

We’ll just have to wait and see why Carol is hunting down her teammates and why she’s changed, but it seems by Thompson’s comments there is much more to this story and change than it initially seems, and we can’t wait to find out more.

You can check out the official description for Captain Marvel #12 below.

CAPTAIN MARVEL #12

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • LEE GARBETT (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

VARIANT Cover by JUNGGEUN Yoon

CONNECTING VARIANT by InHyuk Lee (1 OF 5)

2099 VARIANT BY TBA

CAPTAIN MARVEL VERSUS THE AVENGERS!

THE LAST AVENGER!

Captain Marvel has fought off alien hordes. Rescued X-Men. Punched Thanos in the face. Literally saved the world. She now faces her greatest challenge: kill the Avengers. Has one of the world’s most powerful heroes gone dark? But why? And what does this mean for Carol…for the world? Life on earth will never be the same. Kelly Thompson teams up with Eisner-nominated artist Lee Garbett for a brand-new arc – and a bold new direction!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Captain Marvel The Last Avenger hits comic stores later this year, and you can find more from our full interview with Thompson right here!