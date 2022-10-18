Harry Potter CASETiFY Collection Returns With All-New Accessories

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With the school year now in full swing, Harry Potter fans are looking to show their school spirit by embracing the houses of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff however they can, and CASETiFY is here to offer up a number of exciting accessories in honor of the Wizarding World. Earlier this year, CASETiFY launched its Hogwarts collection and its popularity was proven almost immediately, as the collection would go on to sell out, with this new collection sure to excite fans who might have missed out on that initial launch. The new collection will officially launch on November 4th, but you can sign up for priority access now at casetify.com.

Per press release, "After a sold-out first release earlier this year, CASETiFY is partnering once again with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to bring back its best-selling collection of magical Harry Potter-inspired accessories. Wizards, witches, and Muggles alike can sign up for priority access to shop the collection on November 4th, at casetify.com.

"In addition to reintroducing fan-favorite products from the initial release, Wizarding World fans can shop a stunning 3D Chocolate Frog Airpods Case, all new Hogwarts house and character-inspired designs on CASETiFY's best-selling Impact and Ultra Impact Cases, Compostable Cases, and Impact Crush Cases. The collection spotlights new sticker-style designs made for each of the four Hogwarts houses (Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin). Joining the sticker options, there are also styles inspired by sweet treats at Honeydukes as well as the Polyjuice Potion with a special-edition glow-in-the-dark Liquid Case.

(Photo: CASETiFY)

(Photo: CASETiFY)

(Photo: CASETiFY)

"Fans can also feel like they are about to hitch a ride aboard the Hogwarts Express by customizing their very own Platform 9¾ Ticket Case -- taking them on a one-way trip from London to Hogwarts.

"Customers can now enjoy one of their favorite trolley treats in a whole new way with an exclusive 3D Chocolate Frog Airpods Case, complete with the convenient CASETiFY ring and a charming dangly frog. Phone Cases and other accessories retail for $38-98 USD depending on the different models, including the new iPhone 14 series and other Android options. The Harry Potter x CASETiFY collection launches online and in CASETiFY Studio locations, with products shipping to more than 100+ countries. To score the limited edition designs before they're gone, visit casetify.com and download the new CASETiFY Co-Lab app (available now in the App Store)."

The new collection will officially launch on November 4th, but you can sign up for priority access now at casetify.com.

Will you be adding a new case to your collection? Let us know in the comments!