Charlie Cox and Tom Hiddleston Swap Daredevil and Loki Roles in Viral Video

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never brought Charlie Cox and Tom Hiddleston to a set together but a play by the name of Betrayal once did. The actors appeared in the stage show years ago but had some Marvel fun in front of their fans during that time. An older video is going viral showing Netflix's Daredevil star Cox dressed as Loki and Marvel's Loki star Hiddleston dressed as Daredevil. It's the crossover we never knew we needed but the multiverse is wild when it comes to stage plays!

The two actors emerge in front of a crowd in their costumes (not their actual Marvel costumes, these appear to be store-bought versions of their characters' costumes) with the roles flipped. "I am not Daredevil," Hiddleston proclaims to the crowd as they all celebrate Halloween together.

Check out the video, recorded from an Instagram live stream, and posted to Reddit in the post embedded below!

Hiddleston is slated to reprise his role as Loki in an upcoming Disney+ series named after the character bowing in June. Cox was on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home but Marvel Studios and Sony have not commented on his involvement in the film but the movie would be the first time his character from the Netflix shows is used by Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige after Marvel TV created the original streaming series under Jeph Loeb.

There is, of course, a chance that Loki and Daredevil could meet on screen given the MCU's upcoming use of a multiverse. When asked to address the many rumors surrounding Spider-Man 3 and how the multiverse will come into play, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige would only tease the future based on a known movie title.

"The biggest clue is the title of the second Doctor Strange movie. That's the biggest clue of where the Multiverse of Madness is taking us and how we're exploring that," Feige said. "It's surreal to me that we're talking about a Spider-Man 3. I worked on a movie called 'Spider-Man 3' many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So this, clearly, the shorthand of calling it 'Spider-Man 3' now, it's fine. We call it 'Homecoming 3.'"

If you want more of Hiddleston and Cox right now, here they are unmasked in HD.

Do you want to see Cox back at work as Daredevil? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!