This Is What Chloe Bennet Could Look Like As Rogue

Chloe Bennet may already be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her role as Daisy/Quake on Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, but with the Disney/Fox deal bringing the X-Men into things, a new piece of fan art by BossLogic has a bit of fun imagining what Bennet might look like as Rogue.

In one of the artist’s more recent works, BossLogic gives Bennet Rogue’s classic comic book look with the bright, yellow and green costume complete with brown leather jacket and the streak of white in her hair. You can check out the image below.

Fan response to the image appeared to be pretty positive, though the artist acknowledged in the image’s caption that the piece was “just some fun, not casting.” And that “not casting” comment is notable. With the Gambit movie on track to finally start filming in March after years of delays, many fans have been hopeful that the Channing Tatum project will see Gambit and Rogue paired together in the film. While there has been no indication that Rogue will appear in the Gambit film — and, to be fair, there haven’t been a lot of clear details regarding the film’s casting overall — Lizzy Caplan has reportedly been cast as the film’s mystery female lead. Caplan’s character turning out to be Rogue would make for an interesting take on the film’s reported Ocean’s Eleven meets Romeo & Juliet with mutants vibe.

As for Bennet playing Rogue, however, that’s even more unlikely than the character popping up in Gambit. Bennet’s Daisy/Quake and the rest of the SHIELD team have their hands full dealing with their unexpected trip into the future as well as the Kree this season on ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD airs Fridays at 9/8c on ABC.