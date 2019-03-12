‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans Sparks Spicy Snack Debate

Captain America is used to a bit of controversy, and it seems that has rubbed off on Chris Evans. The actor has played the superhero long enough to lean into his habits, and it helped Evans start an innocent enough civil war himself.
After all, the actor has got netizens warring over their favorite snacks, but the supports of Team Cap are few and far between.
Taking to Twitter, Evans got things heated the other day with a simple post. The actor responded to a viral challenge that asked fans to rank their favorite chips, and the actor gave the following ranking:
- Cool Ranch Doritos
Cheetos
Nacho Cheese Doritos
Fritos
BBQ Lays
Original Lays
As you might have guessed, the list has stirred up plenty of drama online. Not only are fans questioning the actor’s devotion to Cool Ranch flavors, but they aren’t sure how Lays’ classic chips ranked under Fritos. The slides below contain just a sample of the responses flooding Evans’ feed, and they range from celebs to fans and more.
Of course, the world should not be surprised by Evans’ dedication to all things Cool Ranch. In the past, the actor has shared his love for the snack, and it took place during an interview with Chris Hemsworth. The duo teamed up for press when Avengers: Age of Ultron was on the slate, and Evans admitted the film’s product placement with Doritos made him real happy as Captain Americawas featured on its Cool Ranch bags.
So, do you align with Team Cap on this debate or…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!
Only So Far
This is the closest I’ve seen so far without going over. pic.twitter.com/hmzPJbOXHZ— Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) March 11, 2019
The Real Scoop
1. Cool Ranch— Questlove (In E flat) (@questlove) March 11, 2019
2. Cheetos
3. regular ritos
4. BBQ Lays
5. fritos
6. regular ass Lays
but on the real? Migos Rap Snacks>>>>>>>> all of that https://t.co/gBo46W2hmX
Justice For Cheetos
You (and Captain America) are incorrect. The right answer is obviously:— Will Friedle (@willfriedle) March 12, 2019
1. Cheetos
2. Fritos
3. Nacho Cheese Doritos
4. Original Lays
5. Cool Ranch
6. BBQ Lays
Thank you for playing. #ItsTheBackYardDebateAllOverAgain
Snack Soul Mates
Gaahhh, soul mate strikes again— Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) March 11, 2019
Life-Sized Snack
the human dorito has spoke his mind pic.twitter.com/PXeNnV1PRt— ariana (@capsheroes) March 11, 2019
Down With Cheetos
Cheetos are at the bottom and everybody fucking knows it.— Hutch (@hutchinson) March 12, 2019
Solid Logic
I see no fault in this logic ¯\_(ツ)_/¯— COLIN DONNELL (@colindonnell) March 11, 2019
Trash Bash
Cool ranch going straight to the trash ?— youtube/Alonzo (@alonzolerone) March 12, 2019
The Most Gross?
Cool ranch is fully gross and the only good cruncher there is Fritos— Evan Stern (@evanjstern) March 12, 2019
A Doritos Showdown
ding dong, ur wrong. nacho cheese is 1.— rey ? (@incorrectmarvel) March 11, 2019