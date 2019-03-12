‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans Sparks Spicy Snack Debate

Captain America is used to a bit of controversy, and it seems that has rubbed off on Chris Evans. The actor has played the superhero long enough to lean into his habits, and it helped Evans start an innocent enough civil war himself.

After all, the actor has got netizens warring over their favorite snacks, but the supports of Team Cap are few and far between.

Taking to Twitter, Evans got things heated the other day with a simple post. The actor responded to a viral challenge that asked fans to rank their favorite chips, and the actor gave the following ranking:

Cool Ranch Doritos

Cheetos

Nacho Cheese Doritos

Fritos

BBQ Lays

Original Lays

As you might have guessed, the list has stirred up plenty of drama online. Not only are fans questioning the actor’s devotion to Cool Ranch flavors, but they aren’t sure how Lays’ classic chips ranked under Fritos. The slides below contain just a sample of the responses flooding Evans’ feed, and they range from celebs to fans and more.

Of course, the world should not be surprised by Evans’ dedication to all things Cool Ranch. In the past, the actor has shared his love for the snack, and it took place during an interview with Chris Hemsworth. The duo teamed up for press when Avengers: Age of Ultron was on the slate, and Evans admitted the film’s product placement with Doritos made him real happy as Captain Americawas featured on its Cool Ranch bags.

Only So Far

This is the closest I’ve seen so far without going over. pic.twitter.com/hmzPJbOXHZ — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) March 11, 2019

The Real Scoop

1. Cool Ranch

2. Cheetos

3. regular ritos

4. BBQ Lays

5. fritos

6. regular ass Lays



but on the real? Migos Rap Snacks>>>>>>>> all of that https://t.co/gBo46W2hmX — Questlove (In E flat) (@questlove) March 11, 2019

Justice For Cheetos

You (and Captain America) are incorrect. The right answer is obviously:



1. Cheetos

2. Fritos

3. Nacho Cheese Doritos

4. Original Lays

5. Cool Ranch

6. BBQ Lays



Thank you for playing. #ItsTheBackYardDebateAllOverAgain — Will Friedle (@willfriedle) March 12, 2019

Snack Soul Mates

Gaahhh, soul mate strikes again — Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) March 11, 2019

Life-Sized Snack

the human dorito has spoke his mind pic.twitter.com/PXeNnV1PRt — ariana (@capsheroes) March 11, 2019

Down With Cheetos

Cheetos are at the bottom and everybody fucking knows it. — Hutch (@hutchinson) March 12, 2019

Solid Logic

I see no fault in this logic ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — COLIN DONNELL (@colindonnell) March 11, 2019

Trash Bash

Cool ranch going straight to the trash ? — youtube/Alonzo (@alonzolerone) March 12, 2019

The Most Gross?

Cool ranch is fully gross and the only good cruncher there is Fritos — Evan Stern (@evanjstern) March 12, 2019

A Doritos Showdown