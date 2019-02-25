Chris Evans Is Real Life Captain America at Oscars

Chris Evans had a real life Captain America moment at tonight’s Academy Awards.

The Avengers: Endgame actor is one of the presenters at tonight’s Oscars ceremony, but he already stole the show when he helped Regina King to the stage after she won the Best Supporting Actress in the first award announcement of the ceremony.

Chris Evans helping Regina King to the stage as she wins best supporting actress is too much for me to handle. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ZcPXhKvg6M — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) February 25, 2019

Evans, dressed in a crushed blue velvet tuxedo, escorted King from the front page to the stage as she was wearing a flowing white dress. Rather than risk King falling, Evans was a perfect gentlemen and escorted King until she was halfway up the stairs to the stage. Evans was also seen in the audience tearing up during King’s touching acceptance speech.

Here’s a great video of the moment, which proved that Evans is Captain America even in real life.

King won for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk and brought her mother Gloria as her date to the Oscars ceremony. One could argue that King’s mother has the best seat in the house, as she had a front row seat for her daughter’s win and is seated next to Evans for the entire ceremony.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Evans has made headlines for escorting an actress at an awards ceremony. Evans famously escorted Betty White to the stage back in 2015 at the People’s Choice Awards after White won the Favorite TV Icon award.

