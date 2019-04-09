Chris Evans Addresses Potentially The Last Time Putting On Captain America Outfit In ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Avengers: Endgame could end up being the swan song for several heroes, and the last time they suit up as the Avengers we’ve come to know and love. The cast isn’t about to give up any spoilers of course, so for now, the cast is discussing the film as if it could be their final time as these heroes. That definitely goes for Chris Evans, who was asked about his potential final time suiting up as the star-spangled Avenger Captain America in a new interview with E News alongside Karen Gillan and Mark Ruffalo.

“Potentially…that’s the word we’re using across the board,” Evans said. “Potentially to everything. Regardless of what happens in the movie, it still was the culmination of a 10-year experience, 22 movie tapestry, so the last day of filming on this movie was incredibly emotional.”

Ruffalo brought up that Evans gets emotional at the end of each of these films, and Evans admitted he can’t help it.

“I do,” Evans said. “I feel very connected to this character, to this experience, to these people. It’s been a wonderful journey for me and it’s been a huge part of my life and truly…everybody says ‘on this movie we got along so well’, but we got along so well! It really is a family. We never lose contact between films and so having this kind of come to an end, and it is kind of an end of this arc, and it was emotional.”

Evans was also asked about the first time he put the suit on.

“Yeah, it was terrifying,” Evans said. “In 2010, I was apprehensive about taking the job and you know you kind of feel like a deer in headlights and you’re not quite sure if it’s the right thing. My heels were a little, I was on my heels rather and just, it was scary.”

We’re hoping this isn’t the last time we see him suit up as Cap, but if it is, it will definitely be an epic finale.

You can check out the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

