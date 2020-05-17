Chris Evans Explains Why He Finally Joined Instagram

✖

Chris Evans finally decided to address why he joined Instagram. He caught up with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to talk about a bunch of things and the ‘Gram came up. At first, it seemed like the new account came out of nowhere. But, it turns out that Evans’ dog Dodger is a major motivating force. (Everyone who has seen the Marvel star’s dog can co-sign on the fact that the pup is adorable and probably needs its own account.) But, yeah, these are the things that you do when you’re bored in the house. Fallon asked Evans about his quarantine life, but joked that he got a little taste of what’s going on through Evans’ Instagram.

“Yeah, I don’t know what it was. I don’t know. I guess I caved,” the star joked. “I feel like such an old man. I’m so late to the party. You know what it is? I had too many good pictures of my dog. I was like these are being wasted on my phone. I gotta put these somewhere.”

But, earlier this month, the Captain America star actually said that he may have already been regretting his choice to log in to the app. Scammers, Photoshoppers, and more shenanigans will find ways to make things a little difficult for people everywhere.

“I haven’t DM’d anyone on IG. People are telling me the photoshop goblins are already at work,” Evans said on Twitter. “Woke up to a notification saying my new IG acct got put on hold due to unusual activity. Do I already regret this???.”

However, this whole thing was for a great cause. Evans joined the rest of the original Avengers to participate in the All In Challenge. Which is raising awareness for food banks and charities needing aid due to the coronavirus pandemic.

