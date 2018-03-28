Fans Think Chris Evans Looks Like Spider-Man’s J. Jonah Jameson Now

About a week ago, Marvel fans were met with an unusual surprise, when Captain America star Chris Evans debuted his new mustache.

While Evans apparently grew the new facial hair for a reason – for his debut in the play Lobby Hero – the stache has certainly struck a cord with people online. Some began to nervously speculate what it means for his Marvel Cinematic Universe tenure, while others were just weirded out by Evans’ drastically different appearance with the ‘stache.

But for a certain subset of fans, the mustache called to mind something else altogether – just how much it makes Chris Evans look like J. Jonah Jameson. Sure, mention of the Marvel supporting character mostly calls to mind JK Simmons’ performance in the original Spider-Man films, but there’s something about Evans’ new look that evokes it as well. Here are just a few of the fans who think so.

@Foxhack

@GaleNight28

The second I saw his face, J Jonah Jameson popped in my headhttps://t.co/8Y0Qa9lZX9 — Sheepreader (@GaleNight28) March 23, 2018

@spanneton

CHRIS EVANS TO PLAY A YOUNG J JONAH JAMESON IN SPIDER-MAN SEQUEL IN UNPRECEDENTED THIRD MCU ROLE THIS IS CANON NOW — Simon Panneton (@spanneton) March 3, 2018

@amazingjr87

Ya know…. Chris Evans looks a lot like J Jonah Jameson in these pics…. just saying….. https://t.co/Zj1zcRV1Ef — Jeff (KIRSTIN 11) (AVENGERS 29) (PTX 145) (@amazingjr87) March 28, 2018

@DeathBy_Stereo

Why did Chris Evans just tell me he wants pictures of Spider-Man on his desk by noon pic.twitter.com/f8mVIkOINT — Tommy (@DeathBy_Stereo) March 28, 2018

@ChristyyPhann

Why does this picture of @ChrisEvans reminds me of J.K Simmons from his role in Spider Man?? #chrisevans #mustache pic.twitter.com/3K8xb6x33u — Christina (@ChristyyPhann) March 2, 2018

@CommittoVote