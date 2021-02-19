Chris Evans Shares Update on Dodger the Dog’s Latest Surgery

✖

Last summer, everyone's favorite celebrity dog, Dodger, underwent hip surgery. Dodger's dad, Captain America star Chris Evans, provided tons of updates about his best pal throughout the recovery process. Evans said the healing was supposed to include a six-week recovery and the biggest challenge was "trying to get him to stay calm and not overexert himself." It appears enough time has passed, and now Dodger is going through the process again. Evans took to social media today to share that Dodger just got his other hip replaced.

"Hip replacement #2 completed! Such a trooper. He’ll be back in action in no time. Yesterday while he was in surgery, so was his favorite lion (which had been on IR since November after a nasty tear). I’ve never sewn anything before but I’m pretty proud of my hack job. They’re both happily recovering in each other’s company," Evans wrote. You can check out his photos in the post below:

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Evans talked about having Dodger's name tattooed on his chest. "That's probably one of the truest relationships I have," Evans shared. "I'll never regret that tattoo. I've regretted a few in my life, but not that one."

The actor also explained how Dodger got his name: "It's a far more embarrassing story that I now get to explain every time someone asks me," Evans joked. "There's a movie called Oliver and Company, it's a Disney movie, an animated movie... When I first saw him in the shelter, I just said, 'Man, that looks like Dodger from O&C. After I decided I was taking him home with me, I went through the process of trying to think of other names, and I couldn't get off Dodger. I was like, 'Let's not overthink this one.'"

We love Dodger content here at ComicBook.com! Some of our favorite Dodger memories include a heartwarming photo of Evans with Dodger on Valentine’s Day, their beautiful reunion video from 2017, Dodger's impressive singing talents, and a photo of him in the famous Knives Out sweater.

Last month, fans were surprised to hear rumors that Evans could be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor quickly took to Twitter to write, "News to me," but that doesn't mean much considering how many Marvel stars have been forced to lie about casting. Most recently, Tatiana Maslany and Hailee Steinfeld both denied reports that they were playing She-Hulk and Kate Bishop, respectively. That being said, Evans has said in the past that returning to play Captain America after Avengers: Endgame would be a "risky" move.

We're wishing Dodger a speedy recovery! Please keep those adorable pup pics coming, Chris!