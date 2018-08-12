The Rock Sings an Amazing Birthday Song to Chris Hemsworth

The hardest working actor of the last few years took time out of his busy schedule filming Jungle Cruise to wish Marvel’s very own Thor a happy birthday, but The Rock made sure to share it with the adoring public.

Dwayne Johnson posted a special birthday message for Chris Hemsworth on his Instagram, where he sang a modified rendition of the classic well-wishing tune. Watch it in the video above.

In case you missed those cold-hearted lyrics, here they are:

“Happy Birthday to Thor / You Australian man whore / You’re the greatest Chris, and that’s a fact / Behind Evans, Pine and Pratt.”

This isn’t the only musical battle Johnson has involved himself in when it comes to Hemsworth, though it might be the most festive.

Last year Jack Black called out Hemsworth for copying his film School of Rock with the use of the popular Led Zeppelin track “Immigrant Song,” which backed some awesome action scenes in Thor: Ragnarok. Black then challenged Hemsworth to a battle of the jams with the help of Cate Blanchett, Hemsworth’s Ragnarok co-star, from the set of The House With a Clock in its Walls.

Hemsworth feigned ignorance, prompting Black to team up with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle co-stars Johnson and Kevin Hart.

“Do you need help?” Johnson asked his co-star during an interview with ComicBook.com. “Kevin’s a DC guy. I’m Black Adam… Is there a problem?”

“Yeah!” Black proclaims. “So, Hemsworth, you say you don’t know what a Battle of the Jams is. Let me help you out with that. It’s when you battle. And you jam!”

“Bring ’em on,” Johnson said. “He’s gonna recruit Iron Man.”

That’s when the three actors broke out into an impromptu jam session. “So, basically, you get your super heroes together and you just form a band and then you write a song,” Black said. “See if you can beat that! And good luck because that was a jam!”

Unfortunately, Hemsworth did not respond to their cries, proving that no matter how famous you are, you’re still not one of the Four Chrises.

Johnson is currently filming Jungle Cruise, which is scheduled to premiere next year. Hemsworth can currently be seen in Avengers: Infinity War, now available on digital HD. The film will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 14th.