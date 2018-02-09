Chris Hemsworth Done as Thor With One Exception

It looks like Thor is hanging up his hammer for good.

While appearing on Channel 7’s Sunrise in Australia, Chris Hemsworth confirmed that he’s through playing the God of Thunder once his contract with Marvel Studios expires after Avengers 4 hits theaters next summer.

“My contract’s coming to an end, we’ve just finished the last two Avengers,” Hemsworth told the hosts of the show. “Who knows what the future holds.”

Despite the fact that Thor: Ragnarok was a breathe of fresh air for the character, Hemsworth looks at it as a ending note, unless the folks at Marvel can create something even better.

“We felt like we reinvented the last one in a big way,” he said of Taika Waititi’s Ragnarok. “We might have a conversation if there’s another great script that comes along. But at the moment that’s it.”

All Marvel fans know the times are changing, and the old guard won’t be around for much longer. The next two Avengers films will act as the final act for original MCU characters like Captain America, Thor, Iron Man and others, as they pass the torch to a new group of heroes like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, and Valkyrie.

While it certainly hurts to hear Hemsworth say goodbye to the franchise, the actor has given fans a wonderful run over the last ten years. He starred in three solo Thor movies, appeared in two (soon to be four) Avengers films, and even had a fun cameo in Doctor Strange. It’s time for the era of Hemsworth’s Thor to come to an end.

Unless of course Taika Waititi has another Ragnarok in the tank and Hemsworth loves the script. There’s not a chance any fan of the character would pass up the chance to see that happen.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on May 4, while Thor: Ragnarok will be available on Blu-ray beginning March 6.