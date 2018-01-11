Chris Hemsworth Keeps One Of His Thor Hammers In The Bathroom

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth likes to keep his hammer close, even in his most private moments.

The actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his upcoming 12 Strong film, where he was asked if after wrapping production on the Avengers: Infinity War movies he keeps the Mjolnir hammer props. “I have five,” Hemsworth revealed. “One’s in the toilet. It’s next to the toilet, if you need some assistance.”

“So, it’s like a toilet paper holder,” Kimmel suggested, suspending his disbelief. “Is it really in your bathroom?”

“One of them, yeah,” Hemsworth confirmed. “Often, people stay in there a little longer and I think it’s because of the hammer.” The actor did say he keeps another one of the hammers on a mantle in his home — surely, a more appropriate of a location if one were to ask Odin.

As it turns out, Hemsworth enjoys the world he has helped created by playing Thor since the first 2011 film as much as the next guy. “I’m a fan of that world and what we do as much as anybody,” Hemsworth said. He does admit, however, the hammers he uses to make the films are “pretty heavy.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.