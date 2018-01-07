‘Avengers’ Star Chris Hemsworth Thinks It Would Be Cool to Interact With X-Men

Marvel’s god of thunder is looking forward to interacting with Marvel’s merry mutants.

Chris Hemsworth plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is very excited to welcome the X-Men into the fold, as he tells CinemaBlend. He also notes that he may have exited the Marvel Cinematic Universe by the time the X-Men debut.

“Oh, [it’s] awesome,” Hemsworth said. “And I hope they get to do it because contractually a lot of us have now kind of done our run. But to interact… and I’ve said that a while ago about, ‘Imagine interacting with Wolverine or all the different characters from X-Men’… [Deadpool and Thor] would be pretty cool. The most exciting thing about Avengers was just being on set as Thor with the Guardians, or… I was as much a fan to see that kick off as anyone else.”

For a lot of fans, seeing various Marvel characters interact is a major draw of the MCU. It seems that its a big part of the fun for stars like Hemsworth as well. Adding the X-Men into the mix could turn that fun up to a new level.

Some may be having trouble imagining the X-Men and Thor interacting. Rest assured that there is a long history of mutants getting involved in the matter of Asgard. “The Asgardian Wars” is a classic involving the X-Men, the New Mutants, and Asgard. The story turned Mirage into a Valkyrie and gave Storm the power of Thor. Seeing Storm and the God of Thunder on screen would definitely be something.

The producers of the X-Men movies seem to share Hemsworth’s sentiment, while Hemsworth wouldn’t mind extending his role in the MCU.

Meanwhile, the current MCU stars will come together in Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.