Chris Evans Trolls Chris Pratt With Hilarious Birthday Tweet

It’s no secret that the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe love to have fun together, and the duo of Chris Evans and Chris Pratt are no exception.

In honor of Pratt’s birthday today, Evans took a jab at his good buddy via Twitter, showing off just what he and his beloved dog think of Pratt’s Star-Lord character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Evans posted a picture of his dog raising his leg and urinating on a sign that says, “Property of Star-Lord Dogs Beware!!!”

Along with the photo, Evans wrote a message to Pratt. “Happy Birthday @prattprattpratt from me and this giver of zero f*cks. We hope you’re getting showered with affection today.”

Happy birthday @prattprattpratt from me and this giver of zero f*cks. We hope you’re getting showered with affection today. pic.twitter.com/irSSeVfA09 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 21, 2018

While plenty of the Avengers: Infinity War stars are known to joke around on Twitter, Pratt and Evans have a long history of using the social media site to call each other out. At one point, the two even engaged in a bet online.

Evans has long been a fan of the New England Patriots, while Pratt is outspoken in his support of the Seattle Seahawks. When the two teams were preparing to play in the Super Bowl, Evans and Pratt made a bet on Twitter. The fan of the losing team had to visit a Children’s Hospital in the winning city, dressed as their Marvel character.

Of course, Evans won the bet, and Pratt showed up to the kids in Boston, dressed in his full Star-Lord attire. Despite winning the bet, Evans donned his Captain America costume and appeared to a hospital in Seattle, and it’s obvious that the plan all along was for both men to visit both hospitals, regardless of the outcome of the bet.

Both Chris’, along with Chris Hemsworth, recently starred in Avengers: Infinity War, and all three are scheduled to appear in Avengers 4 next May.