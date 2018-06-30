Chris Pratt Gives Hilarious Warning To ‘Avengers’ Co-Star Chadwick Boseman About Getting A Selfie With Rocket

Leave it to Star-Lord’s Chris Pratt to make a simple Black Panther Rocket Raccoon selfie incredibly awkward.

Pratt recently chimed in when a photo of his Guardians of the Galaxy teammate Rocket Raccoon showed up online courtesy of Black Panther Chadwick Boseman. Boseman shared a selfie with the lovable curmudgeon on the set of Avengers: Infinity War, saying “He kept asking for a selfie. @prattprattpratt come get your boy. #Avengers #FBF 📷: @realaddison.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pratt’s reply to the photo was absolutely golden, and without missing a beat he signaled that Boseman needs to watch his back…or more accurately Rocket’s hands.

Dude!!! Watch his paws! On Rocket’s home planet a “selfie” means something completely different. https://t.co/IAHKDOlsDq — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) June 30, 2018

“Dude!!! Watch his paws! On Rocket’s home planet a “selfie” means something completely different,” Pratt wrote.

Wow Star-Lord, way to make it awkward.

It’s always interesting to see behind the scenes images from films like Guardians of the Galaxy or Avengers: Infinity War, simply because of how much work is done in post-production. That Rocket Raccoon is what they use to signify where he is in the scene, both for the actors and the post team so they know where to place him. The same kind of thing happens with Groot, though in that case, we know Sean Gunn has just worn a Groot-like head on the set for those scenes.

For actors like Josh Brolin and Mark Ruffalo, they have to wear motion capture suits with intricate camera rigs attached, which looks crazy until you see the finished product in the film.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.