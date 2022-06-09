Classic Thor Marvel Comic Cover Funko Pop Exclusive Is Up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The latest Marvel superhero to join the Funko's Comic Covers lineup is Thor, with a Pop figure based on his first appearance in the 1962 Marvel comic Journey Into Mystery #83 from Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. The Thor Pop figure mimics the pose on the cover complete with his classic costume. Like all Comic Cover Funko Pops, the figure set against the cover design and wrapped in a protective case that can be hung on the wall.

The Journey Into Mystery Thor Comic Cover Funko Pop is a Walmart exclusive that can be pre-ordered here for $19.88 while they last. Note that Funko previously released a Thor Marvel Comic Cover Pop figure based on Journey Into Mystery #89, which was launched in the Speciality Series. You can still grab a copy here at Books-A-Million and here on eBay at the time of writing.

The Thor Comic Cover Funko Pop comes shortly after the launch of Pop figures based on the upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder which hits theaters on July 8th 2022. Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel. While speaking with Empire Magazine, Waititi went into detail about how this film is the craziest thing he's ever done in his life.

"Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I've done some crazy sh*t in my life. I've lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it's the craziest film I've ever done," Waititi shared. "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn't make sense," the director added, "It's almost like it shouldn't be made. If you walked into a room and said, 'I want this and this and this.' Who's in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you'd never work again. Maybe I won't after this."