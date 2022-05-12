Funko Venom Lethal Protector Marvel Comic Cover Pop Figure Drops As a Previews Exclusive

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko has been releasing comic cover Pop figures at an accelerated pace in recent weeks, and the latest dropped today as a Previews Exclusive. It's based on the iconic cover of the 1993 Venom: Lethal Protector comic by Mark Bagely, which features Venom's classic black suit and fangs look. It looks amazing – it even glows in the dark! UPDATE: A version without the glow has been added. Apparently quantities will be much higher than the GITD version, so it will be available after the original sells out.

In addition to the cover, Venom: Lethal Protector is notable for being the first series that featured Venom as the main character and explored Eddie Brock's background. It also portrays Venom as an anti-hero that turns over a new leaf in San Francisco and winds up fighting alongside his nemesis Spider-Man.

Pre-orders for the Venom: Lethal Protector PX Exclusive Funko Pop (GITD version) are available here at Entertainment Earth for $20.99 with a release date set for July. The non-glow version is also available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $15.99. Note that Entertainment Earth is offering free shipping on all orders $39+ with the code SPRINGFREE22 at checkout, so you might want to check out their collection of Funko Pops, especially the Comic Cover pre-orders that have dropped in recent days: