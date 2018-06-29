‘Cloak & Dagger’ Confirms Major Connection to ‘Luke Cage’

Ever since the show was announced, Marvel fans have been hopeful that Cloak & Dagger would find a way to connect to other Marvel TV shows. While a full crossover may still be a ways off, Thursday’s new episode of the Freeform series confirmed a massive connection to one of Marvel’s popular Netflix series, Luke Cage.

In the episode, Detective Brigid O’Reilly mentions on more than on occasion that she recently transferred to New Orleans from New York City, specifically from Harlem, where Luke Cage takes place.

Now, that’s not nearly enough to make a connection, considering Harlem is home to more than a few people, and O’Reilly didn’t mention Luke by name or power. However, if you watched the second season of Luke Cage over the weekend, this Harlem name drop makes a lot more sense.

In the eighth episode of Luke Cage Season 2, which just hit Netflix this past Friday, a New York detective named Nandi Tyler is talking with Misty Knight about a couple of officers that used to work with them. She says, “Callahan is in Maui, and O’Reilly moved to New Orleans.”

Not only did the shows reference one another, but Detective O’Reilly proves that the two take place in the same universe, despite the fact that they are released on different networks.

There may be more room to unpack O’Reilly’s past as the season goes on, allowing for another connection to Luke Cage. At this point, her past is a pretty substantial mystery, so there is a lot of room for the folks at Marvel TV to hint at Luke Cage, Misty Knight, Nandi Tyler, or any of the other Harlem-bound characters.

New episodes of Cloak & Dagger air on Thursday nights at 8 pm ET on Freeform. Both seasons of Luke Cage are currently streaming on Netflix.